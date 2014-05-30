Top Stories: L.A. Clippers Sale; Spelling Bee Champs
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Shelly Sterling: L.A. Clippers Will Be Sold To Steve Ballmer For $2 Billion.
-- National Spelling Bee: Rare Co-Champions, And A Star Online.
And here are more early headlines:
New Calls For VA Secretary Shinseki To Resign. ( Washington Post)
Hagel In Asia, Will Warn China About Aggressive Moves. ( Businessweek)
Bomb Explodes In Northern Ireland Hotel, No Injuries. ( AP)
Border Patrol Dropping Undocumented Migrants In Arizona. ( Arizona Republic)
Google Taking European Requests To Scrub Personal Data. ( PC World)
Scottish Voters Begin Campaign Period On Independence Question. ( BBC)
New York Wins Eastern Conference Playoff, Heads To Stanley Cup Final. ( CBC)
