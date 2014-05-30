© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: L.A. Clippers Sale; Spelling Bee Champs

By Korva Coleman
Published May 30, 2014 at 9:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shelly Sterling: L.A. Clippers Will Be Sold To Steve Ballmer For $2 Billion.

-- National Spelling Bee: Rare Co-Champions, And A Star Online.

And here are more early headlines:

New Calls For VA Secretary Shinseki To Resign. ( Washington Post)

Hagel In Asia, Will Warn China About Aggressive Moves. ( Businessweek)

Bomb Explodes In Northern Ireland Hotel, No Injuries. ( AP)

Border Patrol Dropping Undocumented Migrants In Arizona. ( Arizona Republic)

Google Taking European Requests To Scrub Personal Data. ( PC World)

Scottish Voters Begin Campaign Period On Independence Question. ( BBC)

New York Wins Eastern Conference Playoff, Heads To Stanley Cup Final. ( CBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman