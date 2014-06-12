Top Stories: Militants Gain Ground In Iraq; World Cup Opening Day

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Militants Make Gains In Iraq Amid Report U.S. Rebuffed Calls For Help.

-- Lawmakers Hope To Send Unified VA Bill To Obama By Late June.

-- Time For Kickoff: World's Attention Focused On World Cup.

And here are more early headlines:

First U.S. Drone Strike In Pakistan In 6 Months. ( Washington Post)

Hurricane Cristina Has Winds Of 145 Miles Per Hour. ()

1 Priest Killed, Second Wounded In Burglary Of Phoenix Catholic Church. ( AzCentral)

Work Stoppage In Rio On First Day Of World Cup. ( Bloomberg)

New York Beats L.A., Forces NHL Stanley Cup Game Five. ( Los Angeles Times)

Former President George H.W. Bush To Skydive For 90th Birthday. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.