Top Stories: Palestinian Teen Abducted; U.S. World Cup Loss

-- Palestinians Clash With Israeli Forces After Teen Is Abducted.

-- Tim Howard Emerges As Hero In U.S. World Cup Loss.



Libyan Embassy Attack Suspect In Detention Hearing Today. ( The Hill)

California Protesters Force Back Buses With Migrants. ( Los Angeles Times)

Britain Investigating Facebook's Social "Experiment" On Users. ( The Independent)

Islamist Leader In Iraq Calls On Muslims To Join War. ( Al Jazeera)

California Wildfire Scorches Eastern Napa Valley. ( SF Gate)

Syrian Chemicals Reach Italy, Will Be Destroyed Aboard Ship At Sea. ( VOA)

L.A. Sheriff's County Workers Convicted Of Obstructing Justice. ( KPCC)

Navy Promotes First African American Woman To Four Star Admiral. ( Time)

