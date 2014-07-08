Top Stories: Israel Hits Hamas Sites; Japan's Super Typhoon
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Israel Expands Attacks On Hamas In Gaza.
-- Powerful Typhoon Whips Japan's Okinawa Islands.
-- The One American On The Field At Today's World Cup Semifinal.
And here are more early headlines:
Afghan Presidential Contender Abdullah Claims Victory, Despite Loss. ( France24)
4 NATO Soldiers, Afghan Civilians Killed In Bombing. ( AFP)
Obama To Delay Returning Unaccompanied Child Migrants. ( Politico)
Donald Sterling Expected In Court In Legal Battle With Wife. ( Los Angeles Times)
Lesbian Vet Sues To Be Buried Next To Wife In Idaho Cemetery. ( Boise Weekly)
Iranian Leader Calls For More Nuclear Centrifuges. ( BBC)
Judge Gives Preliminary OK To Amended NFL Concussion Settlement. ( ESPN)
