Marvel Comics Rewrites Thor Into A Woman

And our last word in Business is Goddess of Thunder.

Marvel Comics is turning one of its biggest superheroes into a woman. Thor is the hammer-wielding, long-haired protagonist, based on the god of Norse mythology.

INSKEEP: Who's been fighting aliens, demons and even Dracula since 1960s. The new Thor will be the eighth title from Marvel to feature a lead female. The publisher says it's aiming to speak directly to women and girls, not the traditional target audience for comic books.

MONTAGNE: Series writer, Jason Aaron, points out quote, "this is not She-Thor. This is not Lady Thor. This is not Thorita. This is Thor." She will make her debut in October.

