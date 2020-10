Reporter Julie Rose unravels the unique art of the carillon. A carillonneur is someone who, at a wedding or funeral, hammers away on wooden pegs with their fists and hands to coax music from large bells. Brigham Young University has a particularly active carillon, with recitals every afternoon — often involving students who have only recently discovered the instrument.

