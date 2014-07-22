Top Stories: Plane Victims' Bodies Moved; Gaza Latest
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Gaza Conflict Day 15: Here's What You Need To Know.
-- Train Carrying MH17 Victims Remains Arrives In Kharkiv.
-- Jakarta Gov. Widodo Wins Indonesian Presidency, Tally Shows.
And here are more early headlines:
Rain Could Help Ease Threat Of Western Wildfires. ( AccuWeather)
Deadlock Ends In Cambodian Political Crisis. ( Bangkok Post)
Police Find Body Of Capsized South Korean Ferry Owner. ( Bloomberg)
Current, Retired Detroit Workers Approve Cuts To Pensions. ( Detroit News)
Georgia Republicans Hold Senate Runoff Election Today. ( ABC)
Senate Panel To Open Confirmation Hearings For VA Nominee. ( The Hill)
Montana Judge Faces Reprimand Over Rape Remarks About Victim. ( AP)
Chicago Cubs Suing 2 Imposter Mascots Who Misbehaved. ( Chicago Tribune)
