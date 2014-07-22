Top Stories: Plane Victims' Bodies Moved; Gaza Latest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gaza Conflict Day 15: Here's What You Need To Know.

-- Train Carrying MH17 Victims Remains Arrives In Kharkiv.

-- Jakarta Gov. Widodo Wins Indonesian Presidency, Tally Shows.

And here are more early headlines:

Rain Could Help Ease Threat Of Western Wildfires. ( AccuWeather)

Deadlock Ends In Cambodian Political Crisis. ( Bangkok Post)

Police Find Body Of Capsized South Korean Ferry Owner. ( Bloomberg)

Current, Retired Detroit Workers Approve Cuts To Pensions. ( Detroit News)

Georgia Republicans Hold Senate Runoff Election Today. ( ABC)

Senate Panel To Open Confirmation Hearings For VA Nominee. ( The Hill)

Montana Judge Faces Reprimand Over Rape Remarks About Victim. ( AP)

Chicago Cubs Suing 2 Imposter Mascots Who Misbehaved. ( Chicago Tribune)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.