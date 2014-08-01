Top Stories: Mideast Truce Breaks; Ugandan Anti-Gay Law Overturned

Good morning, here are some of our early stories:

-- Fighting Resumes In Gaza, As Israeli Military Says Cease-Fire Is Over.

-- Court In Uganda Throws Out Anti-Gay Law.

-- Big Data Firm Says It Can Link Snowden Data To Changed Terrorist Behavior.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Former House Majority Leader Cantor Soon To Leave Office. ( Richmond Times Dispatch)

International Inspectors Working In Ukraine On Downed Plane. ( BBC)

Gas Explosions In Taiwan Kill 25, Injure Scores Of Others. ( Taiwan Today)

House Republicans Try To Salvage Immigration Bill. ( The Hill)

FAA Limits U.S. Flights Over Iraq, Citing Fighting. ( Bloomberg)

