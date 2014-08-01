Top Stories: Mideast Truce Breaks; Ugandan Anti-Gay Law Overturned
Good morning, here are some of our early stories:
-- Fighting Resumes In Gaza, As Israeli Military Says Cease-Fire Is Over.
-- Court In Uganda Throws Out Anti-Gay Law.
-- Big Data Firm Says It Can Link Snowden Data To Changed Terrorist Behavior.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Former House Majority Leader Cantor Soon To Leave Office. ( Richmond Times Dispatch)
International Inspectors Working In Ukraine On Downed Plane. ( BBC)
Gas Explosions In Taiwan Kill 25, Injure Scores Of Others. ( Taiwan Today)
House Republicans Try To Salvage Immigration Bill. ( The Hill)
FAA Limits U.S. Flights Over Iraq, Citing Fighting. ( Bloomberg)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.