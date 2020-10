Top Stories: The Latest In Gaza; Toledo's Water Crisis

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Despite Tests Showing Toxins At Safe Level, Toledo Mayor Keeps Water Ban.

-- Gaza Conflict: Israel Begins Redeploying Troops.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Hosts Africa Summit, Includes Business Leaders. ( Reuters)

Second American In West Africa With Ebola To Be Flown To U.S. ( CNN)

Foreigners Leave Tripoli As Libya Militias Battle. ( New York Times)

Chinese Accident At GM Parts Supplier Leaves 75 Dead. ( Bloomberg)

Several California Fires Prompt State Of Emergency. ( KPCC)

Southern California Storms Kill One, Trigger Mudslides. ( Los Angeles Times)

Obama Spends Birthday Weekend Golfing With Friends. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.