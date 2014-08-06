Potato Salad Novice To Raise Funds For Homeless

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We devote our last word in Business today to our continuing coverage of potato salad. Regular listeners know how intently we've been following the story of a man - a man with a dream - a dream to learn how to make potato salad.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

That man is Zack Brown, or Zack Danger Brown as he identifies himself online.

INSKEEP: Of course.

GREENE: He launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter a little more than a month ago. He wanted to raise $10 to make his first-ever potato salad. It was a joke, but it ended up catching on.

INSKEEP: And in a development that must have stunned countless people who truly want to raise money online, people donated way more than $10. The project has now ended. And Kickstarter says Brown raised a grand total of $54,492 - enough to make a lot of potato salad with money left over.

GREENE: So Mr. Brown has expanded his ambition. He plans to hold a big outdoor concert in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. He's calling it PotatoStock. It'll raise money to fight hunger and homelessness in central Ohio. And he plans to donate a lot - a good portion of the remaining money to that cause.

INSKEEP: (Laughing) Can't wait to see who plays the National Anthem there at PotatoStock.

GREENE: We will find out. Let's go eat there, Steve. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: I'm Steve Inskeep.