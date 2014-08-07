© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Moscow To Ban Western Imports; Snowden Staying In Russia

By Korva Coleman
Published August 7, 2014 at 9:26 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia Gives Edward Snowden 3-Year Residence Permit.

-- In Retaliation, Russia Bans Some Food Imports From U.S., Europe.

-- Hurricane Iselle: Hawaii Forecast to Take First Direct Hit In 22 Years.

And here are more early headlines:

Egypt Continues To Mediate Between Israel, Palestinians. ( Reuters)

Cambodia Convicts Two Former Khmer Rouge Leaders. ( New York Times)

U.S. And Iranian Diplomats Holding New Nuclear Talks Today. ( VOA)

China Shuts Factories To Inspect For Dust After Plant Explosion. ( Reuters)

Yellowstone Officials Checking If Tourist Crashed Drone In Hot Spring. ( KRTV)

Canadian Theater Plans Musical Of Hapless Toronto Mayor. ( Ottowa Citizen)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
