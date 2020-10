Top Stories: Latest In Iraq; Gaza Ceasefire Still Holding

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraq's Power Struggle: What You Need To Know.

-- Gaza Talks To Continue As Cease-fire Between Israel, Hamas Holds.

And here are more early headlines:

FBI Reviewing Missouri Police Shooting Of Black Teen. ( New York Times)

New Florida Election Maps Approved; Challenge Expected. ( Miami Herald)

Russia Sending Aid To Ukraine, West Fears Potential For Invasion. ( Reuters)

NATO Troop Member, Afghan Officers Killed In Attacks. ( AP )

U.S. Woman Reaches Plea Deal In Terrorism Support Case. ( Colorado Public Radio)

Calif. Firefighters Shelter As Blaze Burns Over Them, Take Minor Injuries. ( AP)

