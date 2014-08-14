Kickstarter Helps Kenny Loggins Fan Realize His Dream
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
All right, our last word in Business today is the story of a music fan - a serious music fan.
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
A man.
INSKEEP: A plan.
GREENE: And 30 grand.
INSKEEP: Erick Sanchez just wanted to make his dream come true.
GREENE: To fly soft-rock legend Kenny Loggins and his Blue Sky Riders to Washington, D.C., and have them play a 75-minute acoustic set in his living room.
INSKEEP: (Singing) I'm all right - so Sanchez launched a kickstarter campaign. And within 10 days, he reached his $30,000 goal.
GREENE: Who wouldn't want to support that dream? Even Kenny Loggins himself pitched in.
INSKEEP: (Laughter).
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DANGER ZONE")
KENNY LOGGINS: (Singing) Highway to the danger zone.
INSKEEP: That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.
And I'm David Greene.