UMass Sets Record For Largest New England Clambake

DON GONYEA, HOST:

And today's last word in business is clam bake.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

That's right. Students at the University of Massachusetts kicked classes off this week, and they did it in true New England style. According to the Associated Press, more than 3,000 clam dinners were served to students on campus. That must have smelled great.

GONYEA: The University set the world record for the largest ever New England clam bake. The Guinness Book of World Records set the minimum at 1,500 meals in eight hours. It took just one hour to reach that goal. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION. From NPR News, I'm Don Gonyea.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.