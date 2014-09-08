Top Stories: Ukrainian Leader To Test Truce; Royal Baby News
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ukrainian Leader To Visit Embattled Eastern City Of Mariupol.
-- Royal Couple Kate And William Expecting Another Baby.
And here are more early headlines:
Congress Returns, Faces Must-Pass Government Spending Bill. ( USA Today)
Helicopters Rescue Stranded Calif. Hikers From Yosemite Park Fire. ( Fresno Bee)
NBA Co-Owner Sells Stake In Team After Racist Email Disclosed. ( New York Times)
Founder Of Fast Food Chain, Chick-fil-A, Dies At 93. ( Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Iranian Supreme Leader Khanamei Has Prostate Surgery. ( CNN)
Google Opens First European Meeting On Online Privacy. ( Reuters)
Meteorite Crashes In Nicaraguan Capital, Leaves Crater. ( BBC)
California Boy Mauled By Mountain Lion Will Survive. ( San Jose Mercury News)
Extras Stuck On "Bud Lite" Commercial Set In Colorado Town. ( AP)
