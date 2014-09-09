Top Stories: Jet In Ukraine Was Hit By 'Objects'; Obama On Militants

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Dutch Investigators: MH17 Brought Down By 'High-Energy Objects'.

-- Four Things To Know About Obama's Islamic State Strategy.

And here are more early headlines:

World Meteorological Association Says 2013 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Worst Yet. ( Reuters)

Shaky Ceasefire Continues In Ukraine, But Some Shelling Heard. ( Reuters)

Flooding Kills Hundreds In India And Pakistan. ( Washington Post)

Atlanta Symphony Locks Out Musicians In Contract Dispute. ( Atlanta Journal Constitution)

More Rain Predicted For Phoenix Area Following Record Storm. ( AZCentral)

Missouri Lawmakers to Vote On Lengthening Wait For Abortions. ( AP)

10 States Contact CDC Over Respiratory Viruses In Children. ( CNN)

Famous Roller Coaster Burns At California's Magic Mountain. ( Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.