Top Stories: Pistorius Convicted Of Homicide; Ukrainian Prisoner Swap
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ukraine, Rebels Swap Prisoners As Part Of Cease-Fire Deal.
-- Are Yemen And Somalia Good Examples Of U.S. Anti-Terrorism Strategy?
-- Pistorius Found Guilty Of Culpable Homicide.
And here are more early headlines:
Federal Appeals Court Weighing Strict Texas Abortion Law. ( Houston Chronicle)
Federal Appeals Panel To Hear Wisconsin Voter ID Appeal. ( Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)
Report: NFL Commissioner Was Told Earlier How Ray Rice Beat Wife. ( ESPN)
Northern Ireland Unionist Ian Paisley Dies. ( Guardian)
World Tallest Dog Dies; Stood 44 Inches At The Shoulders. ( Kalamazoo Gazette)
