Top Stories: Pistorius Convicted Of Homicide; Ukrainian Prisoner Swap

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine, Rebels Swap Prisoners As Part Of Cease-Fire Deal.

-- Are Yemen And Somalia Good Examples Of U.S. Anti-Terrorism Strategy?

-- Pistorius Found Guilty Of Culpable Homicide.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Appeals Court Weighing Strict Texas Abortion Law. ( Houston Chronicle)

Federal Appeals Panel To Hear Wisconsin Voter ID Appeal. ( Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

Report: NFL Commissioner Was Told Earlier How Ray Rice Beat Wife. ( ESPN)

Northern Ireland Unionist Ian Paisley Dies. ( Guardian)

World Tallest Dog Dies; Stood 44 Inches At The Shoulders. ( Kalamazoo Gazette)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.