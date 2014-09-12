© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Pistorius Convicted Of Homicide; Ukrainian Prisoner Swap

By Korva Coleman
Published September 12, 2014 at 8:50 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine, Rebels Swap Prisoners As Part Of Cease-Fire Deal.

-- Are Yemen And Somalia Good Examples Of U.S. Anti-Terrorism Strategy?

-- Pistorius Found Guilty Of Culpable Homicide.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Appeals Court Weighing Strict Texas Abortion Law. ( Houston Chronicle)

Federal Appeals Panel To Hear Wisconsin Voter ID Appeal. ( Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

Report: NFL Commissioner Was Told Earlier How Ray Rice Beat Wife. ( ESPN)

Northern Ireland Unionist Ian Paisley Dies. ( Guardian)

World Tallest Dog Dies; Stood 44 Inches At The Shoulders. ( Kalamazoo Gazette)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
