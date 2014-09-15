App Provides A New Way To Make A Tough Decision

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Today's last word in Business is a new way to make tough choices. Say you're agonizing over a question like, should I quit my job? Or should I buy that house? You could flip a coin, get out the old Magic 8 Ball...

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Or you could try Cloverpop - this is an app, you know, for your phone or your computer. It asks you a series of questions about the decision you're trying to make, and then it assigns a value to each response. At the end, you get an answer to your question - yes or no.

CORNISH: Still undecided? Try crowdsourcing; you can compare notes with other users who have posted about their own decisions, and if all else fails, you can shell out money for a life coach.

INSKEEP: Or you could just sleep on it.

CORNISH: Yeah, that could work.

INSKEEP: Take a deep breath and decide. That's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

And I'm Audie Cornish.