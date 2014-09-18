Top Stories: Scotland's Secession Vote; Senate Vote On Rebels

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Scotland's Historic Decision: Should It Stay Or Should It Go?

-- Senate To Vote On Arming Rebels As Islamic State Seizes Villages.

And here are more early headlines:

Dangerous Wildfires Blaze Unchecked In California. ( KPCC)

Australia Arrests 15 Suspected Militants, Alleges Beheading Plot. ( Reuters)

Ukrainian President To Visit White House, Address Congress. ( Washington Post)

Heavy Rain From Tropical Storm Falling Over U.S. Southwest. ( AccuWeather)

Slain Pennsylvania Trooper To Be Buried. ( LeHigh Valley Express-Times)

Texas Executes Woman In Child's Starvation, Abuse Death. ( Texas Tribune)

Gunfight Detours Motorists To Highway, Then Tolls Enforced. ( Los Angeles Times)

Lincoln Logs Will Be Produced In Maine Instead Of China. ( Bangor Daily News)

