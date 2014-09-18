Top Stories: Scotland's Secession Vote; Senate Vote On Rebels
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Scotland's Historic Decision: Should It Stay Or Should It Go?
-- Senate To Vote On Arming Rebels As Islamic State Seizes Villages.
And here are more early headlines:
Dangerous Wildfires Blaze Unchecked In California. ( KPCC)
Australia Arrests 15 Suspected Militants, Alleges Beheading Plot. ( Reuters)
Ukrainian President To Visit White House, Address Congress. ( Washington Post)
Heavy Rain From Tropical Storm Falling Over U.S. Southwest. ( AccuWeather)
Slain Pennsylvania Trooper To Be Buried. ( LeHigh Valley Express-Times)
Texas Executes Woman In Child's Starvation, Abuse Death. ( Texas Tribune)
Gunfight Detours Motorists To Highway, Then Tolls Enforced. ( Los Angeles Times)
Lincoln Logs Will Be Produced In Maine Instead Of China. ( Bangor Daily News)
