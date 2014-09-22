Top Stories: Kurds Claim Gains Against Islamist Militants; Mars Probe

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kurds Say They've Halted ISIS Advance Near Syria-Turkey Border.

-- NASA: MAVEN Spacecraft Safely Circling Mars.

-- Hong Kong Students Begin Boycott To Call For Democracy.

And here are more early headlines:

Massive "King" Fire East Of Sacramento Now 17% Contained. ( AP)

Kerry Meets With Iranian Foreign Minister On Nuclear Program, ISIS. ( Reuters)

National Quarantine Ends In Sierra Leone, Aimed To Stop Ebola Spread. ( BBC)

Pennsylvania Lockdown Ends In Manhunt For Suspect In Officer's Killing. ( Patriot-News)

3 Afghan Soldiers Vanish During Massachusetts Military Training. ( Boston.com)

