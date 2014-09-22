Top Stories: Kurds Claim Gains Against Islamist Militants; Mars Probe
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Kurds Say They've Halted ISIS Advance Near Syria-Turkey Border.
-- NASA: MAVEN Spacecraft Safely Circling Mars.
-- Hong Kong Students Begin Boycott To Call For Democracy.
And here are more early headlines:
Massive "King" Fire East Of Sacramento Now 17% Contained. ( AP)
Kerry Meets With Iranian Foreign Minister On Nuclear Program, ISIS. ( Reuters)
National Quarantine Ends In Sierra Leone, Aimed To Stop Ebola Spread. ( BBC)
Pennsylvania Lockdown Ends In Manhunt For Suspect In Officer's Killing. ( Patriot-News)
3 Afghan Soldiers Vanish During Massachusetts Military Training. ( Boston.com)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.