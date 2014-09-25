Top Stories: Airstrikes Hit ISIS Oil Plants; British Terror Arrests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Airstrikes Hit ISIS-Controlled Oil Refineries.

-- Radical Muslim Cleric Reportedly Among 9 Arrested In Britain.

And here are more early headlines:

Trial Delayed But Not Moved For Boston Bombing Suspect. ( USA Today)

FBI Study Finds Increase In Mass U.S. Shootings. ( New York Times)

Obama Names Former Ambassador To Lead U.S. Ebola Relief Efforts. ( Reuters)

Cooler, Moist Weather Could Help California Firefighters. ( Capital Public Radio)

Qatar Withdraws From Asian Games Over Headscarf Ban. ( BBC)

Yusuf, Formerly Cat Stevens, Cancels Show Over Ticket Scalping. ( Rolling Stone)

Report: FAA To Allow Filmmakers To Use Drones For Movies. ( Washington Post)

Rain Could Imperil Last Game Of N.Y. Yankee Derek Jeter. ( NJ.com)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.