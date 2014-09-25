Top Stories: Airstrikes Hit ISIS Oil Plants; British Terror Arrests
-- Airstrikes Hit ISIS-Controlled Oil Refineries.
-- Radical Muslim Cleric Reportedly Among 9 Arrested In Britain.
Trial Delayed But Not Moved For Boston Bombing Suspect. ( USA Today)
FBI Study Finds Increase In Mass U.S. Shootings. ( New York Times)
Obama Names Former Ambassador To Lead U.S. Ebola Relief Efforts. ( Reuters)
Cooler, Moist Weather Could Help California Firefighters. ( Capital Public Radio)
Qatar Withdraws From Asian Games Over Headscarf Ban. ( BBC)
Yusuf, Formerly Cat Stevens, Cancels Show Over Ticket Scalping. ( Rolling Stone)
Report: FAA To Allow Filmmakers To Use Drones For Movies. ( Washington Post)
Rain Could Imperil Last Game Of N.Y. Yankee Derek Jeter. ( NJ.com)
