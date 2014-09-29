Top Story: Hong Kong Protesters Rally Against Police

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Hong Kong Tense As Democracy Activists Face Down Police.

And here are more early headlines:

Japanese Officials Report More Deaths From Volcano. ( Reuters)

Huge "King" Wildfire East Of Sacramento, California Is 89% Contained. ( CalFire)

Tense March, Some Arrests In Ferguson Sunday Night. ( St. Louis Public Radio)

Air Traffic Not Yet Normal After Man Set Fires To FAA Facility Friday. ( Businessweek)

Afghanistan Swears In Ghani As New President. ( BBC)

Modi To Meet Obama Today At White House. ( VOA)

N.I.H. Treating Unidentified American Doctor Exposed To Ebola. ( Politico)

Pennsylvania Officials Narrow Search For Police Shooting Suspect. ( Philadelphia Inquirer)

Nationals' Zimmerman Pitches No-Hitter In Washington's Last Regular Game. ( Washington Post)

