Team USA soccer player Heather O'Reilly talks about the lawsuit she and other players from the U.S. and abroad have filed against FIFA and the Canadian Soccer Association. Turf fields are planned for the 2015 Women's World Cup, while their male counterparts played on grass, thought to be a superior playing surface. The players are alleging gender discrimination.

