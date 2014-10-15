Top Stories: New Suspected Ebola Case In U.S.; Hong Kong Protests
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Second Health Worker Tests Positive For Ebola At Dallas Hospital.
-- More Clashes In Hong Kong Between Police, Pro-Democracy Protesters.
-- Australian Novelist Richard Flanagan Awarded Booker Prize.
And here are more early headlines:
Court Backs Texas Voter ID Law; Says Too Close To Election To Change. ( AP)
Hurricane Watch For Bermuda; Gonzalo Near A Category 4 Storm. ()
U.S., Russia To Share ISIS Intel After Kerry, Lavrov Meet. ( New York Times)
Koreas Hold First High Level Military Talks In 7 Years. ( Guardian)
Bergdahl Investigation Finished, U.S. Army Writing Report. ( Reuters)
Mozambique Votes As Citizens Focus On Economy, Not War. ( VOA)
Conn. Police Kill Man Who Stabbed Bus Passengers On Freeway. ( WTIC-TV)
