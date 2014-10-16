Top Stories: Congress To Check Ebola Response; Hong Kong Protests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hong Kong's Renewed Offer Of Talks With Protesters Meets Skepticism.

-- Top Dallas Official To Tell Lawmakers 'We Made Mistakes'.

And here are more early headlines:

Arkansas Supreme Court Overturns State Voter ID Law. ( Arkansas News)

Powerful Hurricane Gonzalo Poised To Punch Bermuda. ()

Northern Ireland Officials Hold Summit To Resolve Deadlock. ( Belfast Telegraph)

Detroit Pensioners Criticize Bankruptcy Plan In Court. ( Detroit News)

Dozens Of Hikers Feared Missing In Nepal. ( Deustche Welle)

BBC Website Blocked In China. ( BBC)

National Earthquake Drill Today: The "Great Shakeout". ( FEMA)

President Kennedy's Wedding Negatives Auctioned For $34,000. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.