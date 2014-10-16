Top Stories: Congress To Check Ebola Response; Hong Kong Protests
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hong Kong's Renewed Offer Of Talks With Protesters Meets Skepticism.
-- Top Dallas Official To Tell Lawmakers 'We Made Mistakes'.
And here are more early headlines:
Arkansas Supreme Court Overturns State Voter ID Law. ( Arkansas News)
Powerful Hurricane Gonzalo Poised To Punch Bermuda. ()
Northern Ireland Officials Hold Summit To Resolve Deadlock. ( Belfast Telegraph)
Detroit Pensioners Criticize Bankruptcy Plan In Court. ( Detroit News)
Dozens Of Hikers Feared Missing In Nepal. ( Deustche Welle)
BBC Website Blocked In China. ( BBC)
National Earthquake Drill Today: The "Great Shakeout". ( FEMA)
President Kennedy's Wedding Negatives Auctioned For $34,000. ( AP)
