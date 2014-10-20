Top Stories: Ebola Latest; Syrian Kurds Get U.S. Airdrops
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Turkey Says It's Helping Iraqi Kurds Join Fight For Kobani.
-- Latest Developments In The Ebola Story.
And here are more early headlines:
Hong Kong Official Blames Outside Governments For Unrest. ( Businessweek)
Hurricane Ana Swirls Away From Hawaii. ( Los Angeles Times)
Indonesia Swears In President Widodo. ( Jakarta Post)
Nepal To End Search For Stranded Hikers, Most Located. ( AP)
Sweden Looks For Suspected Russian Sub Near Stockholm. ( Guardian)
Croatian Police Arrest Zagreb Officials Accused Of Corruption. ( Deustche Welle)
French Troops Seize Mali Arms Cache Linked To Peacekeeper Death. ( Reuters)
Denver's Manning Sets Record For Most Touchdowns Thrown. ( USA Today)
PHOTO: Scientist Discovers A Spider The Size Of A Small Dog. ( CBS)
