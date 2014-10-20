© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Ebola Latest; Syrian Kurds Get U.S. Airdrops

By Korva Coleman
Published October 20, 2014 at 8:44 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Turkey Says It's Helping Iraqi Kurds Join Fight For Kobani.

-- Latest Developments In The Ebola Story.

And here are more early headlines:

Hong Kong Official Blames Outside Governments For Unrest. ( Businessweek)

Hurricane Ana Swirls Away From Hawaii. ( Los Angeles Times)

Indonesia Swears In President Widodo. ( Jakarta Post)

Nepal To End Search For Stranded Hikers, Most Located. ( AP)

Sweden Looks For Suspected Russian Sub Near Stockholm. ( Guardian)

Croatian Police Arrest Zagreb Officials Accused Of Corruption. ( Deustche Welle)

French Troops Seize Mali Arms Cache Linked To Peacekeeper Death. ( Reuters)

Denver's Manning Sets Record For Most Touchdowns Thrown. ( USA Today)

PHOTO: Scientist Discovers A Spider The Size Of A Small Dog. ( CBS)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
