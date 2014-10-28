Top Stories: Possible Vote In Eastern Ukraine; Hawaii Volcano

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Planned Vote In Ukraine's Separatist East Gets Moscow's Blessing.

-- Hawaii Lava Flow Less Than 100 Yards From Homes In Pahoa Village.

And here are more early headlines:

Washington School Gunman Texted Victims Before Shooting. ( Seattle Times)

Japan, North Korea Discuss Kidnappings. ( Guardian)

Tropical Storm Hanna Breaks Up, Still Drenches Central America. ( AccuWeather)

New Lawsuit Filed Against Makers Of Defective Airbags, Automakers. ( BBC)

Obama Rallying Democratic Voters In Wisconsin. ( Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

Mexican Police Find Human Remains In Search For Students. ( Los Angeles Times)

Launch To Deliver Supplies To Space Station Is Scrubbed. ( Space.com)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.