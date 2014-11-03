Top Stories: Spaceship Crash Clue; Right-To-Die Advocate Takes Her Life
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Key Function Deployed Early Before SpaceShipTwo's Crash.
-- As Planned, Right-To-Die Advocate Brittany Maynard Ends Her Life.
And here are more early headlines:
1st Company Moving Into Reopened N.Y.C. World Trade Center. ( AP)
Thousands Protest Burkina Faso Army Takeover Of Government. ( France24)
Islamist Militants Claim Seizure Of 2nd Syrian Gas Field. ( Reuters)
Sri Lanka Sharply Lowers Death Toll From Mudslide. ( Colombo Page)
Former Boston Mayor Menino Lies In State In Faneuil Hall. ( Boston Globe)
Daredevil Wallenda Walks Between Chicago Skyscrapers. ( Time)
Sheep Herded Through Madrid In Annual Migration Tradition. ( Times Of Malta)
Robots Disguised As Chicks Fool Penguins. ( Popular Mechanics)
