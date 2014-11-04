How To Follow NPR's Coverage Of Tonight's Midterm Elections
The 2014 midterms will decide the balance of power in Congress, along with who lives in governors' mansions and how states handle issues from marijuana to health insurance. Here's a guide to following the night's events, on NPR and elsewhere.
Join , featuring real-time coverage from our Political desk (along with music). To join the discussion, just use the hashtag #nprparty. It will also feature NPR's Election Night special coverage, which starts at 8 p.m. ET and runs until 1 a.m. ET.
On social media, NPR's Kate Parkinson-Morgan and Mel Kramer have assembled some helpful lists:
Member Stations and NPR Staff on Twitter: Every NPR reporter and every member station reporter covering Election Night, broken down by state.
NPR Member Stations (Twitter List): — Our list of all NPR member station reporters who are tweeting tonight.
NPR Staff Accounts (Twitter List): -- Every NPR political reporter/producer tweeting tonight.
Of course, we'll also be following stories here at the Two-Way.
