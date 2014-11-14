Top Stories: Obama Criticizes Myanmar; Judge Rejects BP Request
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Obama Critiques Myanmar's Reforms Alongside Opposition Leader.
-- Judge Denies BP's Attempt To Avoid $18 Billion In Fines.
And here are more early headlines:
World Leaders Arrive In Australia For G-20 Summit. ( Brisbane Times)
Hong Kong Protest Leaders Plan Visit To China. ( Time)
U.N. Peacekeepers, Rebels Exchange Gunfire In Central African Republic. ( VOA)
Entire Police Force Fired In Niger's Capital After Strike. ( Reuters)
Hawaii Monitors Smoke From Volcanic Lava Near Village. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
Baseball's Cy Young Winner Kershaw Adds MVP To Awards. ( USA Today)
Comet Probe's Power Limited By Insufficient Sunlight. ( Los Angeles Times)
French Police Search For A Wandering Tiger Near DisneyWorld Paris. ( NBC)
