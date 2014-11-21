© 2020 WFAE
The Raiders (Finally) Claim Victory, In Game Against Chiefs

By Eyder Peralta
Published November 21, 2014 at 8:18 AM EST

The Oakland Raiders finally claimed victory, in a home game Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And yes, that is news because the Raiders had lost their past 16 games. As CBS News reports, their last win was a bit more than a year ago — on Nov. 17, 2013. The network explains:

"The Raiders losing streak is currently the fourth longest in NFL history, behind the 2006-07 Dolphins (17 games), the 2008-09 Lions (19 games) and the 1976-77 Buccaneers (26 games).

"The 2008 Lions are the only team in NFL history that has ever gone 0-16 ..."

So, as you might imagine, the victory was gloriously celebrated:

As Deadspin points out, the Raiders were so excited that they even over-celebrated a quarterback sack toward the end of the game, which almost cost them a penalty:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
