Update: Venice Isn't Banning Rolling Suitcases
Good morning. I'm Arun Rath. Venice, Italy is full of beautiful sites and beautiful sounds. There are street musicians and gondoliers who will sing arias as they push you along the canals. But there's also this - rolling suitcases bumping along those cobblestone streets. The Venetian government has banned them. To avoid a fine, you need a suitcase with quiet inflatable tires. One problem - no such thing exists yet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Corrected: November 21, 2014 at 12:00 AM EST
After this report was broadcast, city officials in Venice issued statements saying that they are not planning to ban rolling suitcases. The regulations they are considering would apply to trolleys and handcarts used by vendors.