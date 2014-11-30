Missing Ohio State Football Player Found Dead, Police Say

An Ohio State University student who went missing Wednesday was found dead Sunday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

The Associated Press reports that Kosta Karageorge, 22, was a senior defensive tackle on the OSU football team and a former Buckeyes wrestler.

Karageorge's mother told police he has had multiple concussions and sometimes experiences spells of confusion, and said he sent her a text on Wednesday "that cited the concussions and said, 'I am sorry if I am an embarrassment,' " the wire service says.

Earlier Sunday, The Columbus Dispatchquoted Karageorge's sister as saying that his family was concerned his disappearance might have been linked to a sports-related concussion he suffered a month ago. "We're very concerned that he's not himself and that he maybe doesn't know what's going on," Sophia Karageorge told the paper.

