LISTEN: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snubs
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is expected to announce its latest group of inductees this coming week. As usual, fans are shouting about the bands they're not even considering.
All Things Considered presents a medley of the following snubbed rockers:
The Shangri-La's
Dick Dale
Steppenwolf
The Zombies
Ben E. King
Joan Baez
Deep Purple
Jethro Tull
Yes
King Crimson
Ozzy Osbourne
Warren Zevon
Dire Straits
Dolly Parton
Willie Nelson
Cheap Trick
Roxy Music
Fela Kuti
The Cure
Depeche Mode
Afrika Bambaata
LL Cool J
The Pixies
The Replacements
Fugazi
Motorhead
Iron Maiden
(...and if we'd had more time in the segment, we could have gone on a lot longer!)
