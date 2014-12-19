Top Stories: Obama To Hold News Conference; Cuba And The U.S.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What's Next For Cuba? The Headlines That Tell The Story.

-- To Finish Up Year, Obama Will Hold A Press Conference.

And here are more early headlines:

Pakistan Claims Dozens Of Militants Killed After School Massacre. ( AP)

Ukrainian Leader Laying Groundwork For Possible NATO Membership. ( AFP)

Utilities Agree To Clean Up Coal Ash In South Carolina. ( The State)

Congress Outlaws Social Security For Former Nazis. ( Newsweek)

Attacker Kills 8 Children, Wounds Mother In Australia. ( The Australian)

Kilauea Lava Inches Toward Hawaiian Shopping Center. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

FCC Rejects Petition On Broadcast Use Of Washington Redskins' Name. ( Politico)

Stephen Colbert Defeats Death In Final "Colbert Report" Show. ( Variety)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.