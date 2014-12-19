Top Stories: Obama To Hold News Conference; Cuba And The U.S.
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- What's Next For Cuba? The Headlines That Tell The Story.
-- To Finish Up Year, Obama Will Hold A Press Conference.
And here are more early headlines:
Pakistan Claims Dozens Of Militants Killed After School Massacre. ( AP)
Ukrainian Leader Laying Groundwork For Possible NATO Membership. ( AFP)
Utilities Agree To Clean Up Coal Ash In South Carolina. ( The State)
Congress Outlaws Social Security For Former Nazis. ( Newsweek)
Attacker Kills 8 Children, Wounds Mother In Australia. ( The Australian)
Kilauea Lava Inches Toward Hawaiian Shopping Center. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
FCC Rejects Petition On Broadcast Use Of Washington Redskins' Name. ( Politico)
Stephen Colbert Defeats Death In Final "Colbert Report" Show. ( Variety)
