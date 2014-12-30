Miami Dolphins Test Beer Delivery System

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Miami Dolphins want to make sure you never have to miss another play because you were getting a beer. Thirsty fans can now have beer delivered to their stadium seats just by tweeting @beerme. Don't get too excited; the program is still being tested. At Sunday's game, only two sections of the stadium could use it, but things did seem to work well. The Dolphins hope to expand this program next season. Unfortunately, they can't use Twitter to order up a spot in the playoffs. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.