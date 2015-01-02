Organizing Like A Chef Makes For Good Habits

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Next we look back on a story that's right for today. Some of us surely have made New Year's resolutions to get more organized.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Steve, did you make that resolution?

INSKEEP: I think so. Let me just check my list of reso - where is that list?

GREENE: Yeah, maybe you didn't. Well, you need to. Well, many of us are feeling a little disorganized this time of year. And we're so disappointed in our own performance that Americans spend nearly $10 billion a year on self-help and personal organization products. Now, it turns out you may be able to get some tips from the highly-organized kitchens at culinary schools. Here's reporter Dan Charnas.

ROB HALPERN: All right everyone, here we go - Friday night.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Saturday.

HALPERN: Saturday night.

DAN CHARNAS, BYLINE: A restaurant is organized chaos. Every day in kitchens across the country like this one at chef Rob Halpern's Marigold restaurant in Philadelphia, chefs and cooks have little room for error.

HALPERN: Order in. Table for four. Please fire popcorn for four.

CHARNAS: Communication and organization are crucial. A ticket comes in...

HALPERN: This table is going to do four asparagus, three quails with one vegetarian egg.

CHARNAS: When the crew is ready with an item...

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Four dipping dots.

HALPERN: Heard that. Food runner, please.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: Heard.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #3: Behind.

HALPERN: Four dots are for table 36.

CHARNAS: Then a server grabs the order.

UNIDENTIFIED WAITRESS: Thirty-six walks.

CHARNAS: This complex call and call back routine is only one part of a larger philosophy of organization and readiness. It's called mise-en-place. Melissa Gray, a senior at the CIA, the Culinary Institute of America, describes the system that makes kitchens go.

MELISSA GRAY: Mise-en-place, it really is a way of life. I know people that have it tattooed on them. It's a way of concentrating your mind to only focus on the aspects that you need to be working on at that moment, to kind of rid yourself of distractions.

CHARNAS: Mise-en-place translates literally from the French as put in place. And CIA students like Alexandra Tibbats often find the work habits they learn in the kitchen extend beyond it.

ALEXANDRA TIBBATS: You mise-en-place your life. You set up your books for class. You set up your chef whites. Your shoes are shined. You know, everything that you need, every step of the day.

WYLIE DUFRESNE: Now, it starts with your list.

CHARNAS: Wylie Dufresne is a James Beard award-winning chef and owner of New York restaurants WD-50 and Alder.

DUFRESNE: What I used to do - let's say I had 23 items on my list and I knew that I had 23 items of mise-en-place I had to do every day. So I would take a pad and I'd write them all down on the way home. And then I'd crumple the list up and throw it out. On my way to work, I'd write the list again. And you become one with your list. You and the list are the same because the list is scorched into your head.

CHARNAS: The key to mise-en-place is not so much the list, but the preparation mindset. Cooks can easily do six hours of prep for a three hour dinner shift.

Mise-en-place forces cooks to account for every minute of their time. And, says Chef Dwayne LiPuma, an instructor at the CIA, every movement.

DWAYNE LIPUMA: Every component of one single dish is in one single corner. So their hand literally moves inches. Once they set up their station, I should be able to blindfold them, OK, and tell them, pick up that dish. And they should know that their tongs are always here, their oil is always right here, their salt and pepper's always right here. When they turn around and their back is to it, they literally can take their hand back and know exactly where it is so they could just pick it on up. Literally, they always have one foot pivoted, just like a basketball player.

CHARNAS: At Manhattan theatre district restaurant Esca, sous-chef Greg Barr sets up his station.

GREG BARR: I've got all my tools up here. I've got some cured meats. I've got all my vegetables cooked, ready to go.

CHARNAS: Barr describes what is perhaps the central tenet of mise-en-place; working clean.

BARR: It's a very Zen-like thing for me. It's so in the moment that, like, you don't have stuff from the past. I don't have something from this morning here. Everything's been cleaned down. All my knives are clean. Clean cutting board. Clear space to work. Clear mind.

CHARNAS: Working clean in the kitchen is paramount because unclean food is dangerous. People can get sick. Chef Wylie Dufresne illustrates another crucial step in mise-en-place - clean as you go.

DUFRESNE: Oh, my God, if you don't clean as you go, it's a mess. And that's another things that you people at home could do because isn't the worst thing at the end of a dinner party doing a bunch of dishes? Wouldn't you rather, honestly, break them all and buy new ones? You would. I know you would. It actually saves time to clean as you go. It makes life so much easier.

BILL TELEPAN: Let's go. One in one, please, to two, four. Seat two gets the veg. Pick up.

CHARNAS: Across town, at the restaurant Telepan Local, chef-owner Bill Telepan explains another principle - slowing down to speed up.

TELEPAN: I always say, look, I'd rather you take an extra minute or two and slow up service to get it right 'cause the one minute behind you are now is going to become six minutes behind 'cause we're going to have to redo the plate.

CHARNAS: Upstairs in the kitchen, this issue plays out as Telepan coaches a new cook on how to make, of all things, a grilled cheese sandwich.

TELEPAN: That's not done. Fire another one. Be patient. I know it's a grilled cheese sandwich but it's got to be a [bleeping] great grilled cheese sandwich. You know what I mean?

CHARNAS: Some chefs say that mise-en-place is nothing more than a kitchen version of good old-fashioned military discipline. After all, the rigid culinary hierarchy codified in the 19th century by George Escoffier is called the brigade system. Today Andres Soltner is one of the world's most revered chefs and dean of the International Culinary Center in New York City.

ANDRES SOLTNER: A chef - because of mise-en-place, he's always on time.

CHARNAS: He demands the same kind of efficiency outside his kitchen.

SOLTNER: I go crazy if I go to the doctor, and if he's not ready, I leave. And that's because of mise-en-place.

CHARNAS: Other chefs, like Ari Bokovza of New York's The Harrison, admit that this can make domestic life a little intense.

ARI BOKOVZA: We spent so many hours here that the way we are at work starts to translate into the way we are at home. You wish that you could switch it off, and you hope that you can. But, I mean, if you ask my girl how is Ari at home, she'll tell you, he's a [bleeping] nut job. He can't sit still.

CHARNAS: But practiced at its highest level, mise-en-place says that time is precious. Resources are precious. Space is precious. Your self-respect and the respect of others are precious. Use them wisely. Isn't that a philosophy for our time? Chef Dwayne LiPuma.

LIPUMA: The world is a giant gerbil wheel right now. I think if we just became a little bit more organized - a little bit more mise-en-place - understood what we really need and only do what we really need, I think we'll have more time. You'll be able to sit down at the table with your kids and actually cook a meal. Get up a little bit earlier so you breath - you want to greet the day.

CHARNAS: Because sometimes, what we need to excel is not so much a new system but a new metaphor. For NPR News, I'm Dan Charnas.