Top Stories: Kerry Will Visit Paris; Golden Globes Honor Online Shows
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Kerry Announces Paris Trip, Brushes Off Criticism On Missing March.
-- TV Wins At Golden Globes Hint At A TV Revolution.
And here are more early headlines:
Divers Locate 2nd AirAsia Black Box, Must Still Recover It. ( Deutsche Welle)
A New Winter Storm Is Powering Across Central, Eastern U.S. ()
1 Month After Attack, Pakistani Children Return To School. ( Reuters)
South Korea Open To Talks With North Korea Without Preconditions. ( Time)
Firebombs Thrown At Home, Former Office Of Hong Kong Media Official. ( South China Morning Post)
U.N. Condemns Boko Haram's Suspected Use Of Child Suicide Bombers. ( U.N. Media Centre)
Pope Francis Heads For Philippines, Sri Lanka For Week-Long Visit. ( Financial Times)
Two Tuskegee Airmen Who Were Friends Die On The Same Day At 91. ( AP)
1st College Football Championship Tonight Between Ohio State, Oregon. ( Bleacher Report)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.