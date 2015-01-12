Top Stories: Kerry Will Visit Paris; Golden Globes Honor Online Shows

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kerry Announces Paris Trip, Brushes Off Criticism On Missing March.

-- TV Wins At Golden Globes Hint At A TV Revolution.

And here are more early headlines:

Divers Locate 2nd AirAsia Black Box, Must Still Recover It. ( Deutsche Welle)

A New Winter Storm Is Powering Across Central, Eastern U.S. ()

1 Month After Attack, Pakistani Children Return To School. ( Reuters)

South Korea Open To Talks With North Korea Without Preconditions. ( Time)

Firebombs Thrown At Home, Former Office Of Hong Kong Media Official. ( South China Morning Post)

U.N. Condemns Boko Haram's Suspected Use Of Child Suicide Bombers. ( U.N. Media Centre)

Pope Francis Heads For Philippines, Sri Lanka For Week-Long Visit. ( Financial Times)

Two Tuskegee Airmen Who Were Friends Die On The Same Day At 91. ( AP)

1st College Football Championship Tonight Between Ohio State, Oregon. ( Bleacher Report)

