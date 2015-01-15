Top Stories: Suspected Gun Seller In Paris Attack Detained

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Belgium Arrests Man Suspected Of Selling Weapons To Paris Gunman.

And here are more early headlines:

Five Guantanamo Detainees Released To Oman, Estonia. ( New York Times)

Report: Satellite Images Reveal Boko Haram Destruction In Nigeria. ( Amnesty International)

Pope Arrives In Philippines, Millions Await His Visit. ( BBC)

Obama To Propose A Week Of Paid Sick Leave For Workers. ( Washington Post)

Okla. To Execute Man Today; 1st Since State's Botched Execution. ( Tulsa World)

An Original "Marlboro Man" Model Dies At 85. ( USA Today)

Australia Closes Beach For 6th Day After Great White Shark Sighting. ( ABC Online)

Duke University Bell To Sound Muslim Call To Prayer On Fridays. ( Huffington Post)

Oscar Nominations Announced Today. ( Broadway World)

