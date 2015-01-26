Top Stories: Northeast Blizzard; Hagel On 'Nonstop War'

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- From New Jersey To Maine, Northeast Braces For Massive Blizzard.

-- Hagel: Stress Of 'Nonstop War' Forcing Out Good Soldiers.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Attends India's Republic Day Celebrations. ( USA Today)

Device Found On White House Grounds; Official Says Poses No Threat. ( Reuters)

Mubarek's Sons Released From Prison Following Arab Spring Anniversary. ( BBC)

Church Of England to Consecrate First Female Bishop Today. ( BBC)

U.S. Gas Prices Fall Again In Last Two Weeks. ( Bloomberg)

Hackers Take Over Website Of Malaysia Airlines. ( Guardian)

Miss Colombia Wins Miss Universe Pageant. ( Washington Post)

