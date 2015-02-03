Top Stories: Genocide Ruling From U.N. Court; Britain Considers DNA Law
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- No Genocide Proven In 1990s Serbia-Croatia Conflict, Court Rules.
-- Britain Set To Vote On '3-Parent Baby Law Tuesday.
And here are more early headlines:
Winter Storm Ends; Victory Parade Delayed For New England Patriots. ( ABC)
Detained Journalist Renounces Egyptian Citizenship, May Be Freed. ( Al Jazeera)
U.N. Official In Gaza Conflict Probe Resigns After Bias Accusation. ( Guardian)
U.S. Oil Workers Start Third Day Of Strike Over Contract. ( Reuters)
Former Rap Producer "Suge" Knight Faces Murder Charge, Life In Prison. ( Los Angeles Times)
New Photos Released Of Fidel Castro After 5 Months. ( U.S. News & World Report)
New York State Assembly Picking New Speaker; Former Speaker Faces Charges. ( New York Daily News)
China Says Only 8 Cities Meet Air Quality Standards. ( CNN)
Iceland To Build 1st Norse Temple In 1,000 Years. ( Guardian)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.