Top Stories: Genocide Ruling From U.N. Court; Britain Considers DNA Law

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- No Genocide Proven In 1990s Serbia-Croatia Conflict, Court Rules.

-- Britain Set To Vote On '3-Parent Baby Law Tuesday.

And here are more early headlines:

Winter Storm Ends; Victory Parade Delayed For New England Patriots. ( ABC)

Detained Journalist Renounces Egyptian Citizenship, May Be Freed. ( Al Jazeera)

U.N. Official In Gaza Conflict Probe Resigns After Bias Accusation. ( Guardian)

U.S. Oil Workers Start Third Day Of Strike Over Contract. ( Reuters)

Former Rap Producer "Suge" Knight Faces Murder Charge, Life In Prison. ( Los Angeles Times)

New Photos Released Of Fidel Castro After 5 Months. ( U.S. News & World Report)

New York State Assembly Picking New Speaker; Former Speaker Faces Charges. ( New York Daily News)

China Says Only 8 Cities Meet Air Quality Standards. ( CNN)

Iceland To Build 1st Norse Temple In 1,000 Years. ( Guardian)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.