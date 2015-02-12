Top Stories: New Ukraine Truce; CBS's Simon Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Cease-Fire Is Reached, Along With $40 Billion Aid Deal.

-- Bob Simon, Veteran OF CBS News And '60 Minutes,' Dies In Car Crash.

-- FBI Director To Address Law Enforcement's Relationship With Minorities.

And here are more early headlines:

2 Imprisoned Al Jazeera Journalists Freed By Egyptian Judge. ( Al Jazeera)

Senate Poised To Confirm Ashton Carter As Defense Secretary. ( AP)

Obama To Sign Veterans Suicide Prevention Bill Today. ( The Hill)

West Coast Seaports Closing For 4 Days In Labor Dispute. ( Los Angeles Times)

Illinois Reports 11 Cases Of Measles. ( Chicago Sun-Times)

U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaker Rescuing Ship Trapped In Antarctica. ( Tasmania Examiner)

3 Winning Tickets Sold In $564 Million Powerball Lottery. ( AP)

