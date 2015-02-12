Top Stories: New Ukraine Truce; CBS's Simon Dies
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ukraine Cease-Fire Is Reached, Along With $40 Billion Aid Deal.
-- Bob Simon, Veteran OF CBS News And '60 Minutes,' Dies In Car Crash.
-- FBI Director To Address Law Enforcement's Relationship With Minorities.
And here are more early headlines:
2 Imprisoned Al Jazeera Journalists Freed By Egyptian Judge. ( Al Jazeera)
Senate Poised To Confirm Ashton Carter As Defense Secretary. ( AP)
Obama To Sign Veterans Suicide Prevention Bill Today. ( The Hill)
West Coast Seaports Closing For 4 Days In Labor Dispute. ( Los Angeles Times)
Illinois Reports 11 Cases Of Measles. ( Chicago Sun-Times)
U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaker Rescuing Ship Trapped In Antarctica. ( Tasmania Examiner)
3 Winning Tickets Sold In $564 Million Powerball Lottery. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.