Chelsea Soccer Team Suspends 3 People Over Paris Metro Incident

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 19, 2015 at 8:04 PM EST

The British soccer team Chelsea says it is banning three people from attending their games over a racist incident on the Paris Metro on Tuesday.

As we reported, a video of the incident went viral. It showed Chelsea fans pushing a black man off a crowded train and then chanting, "We're racist, we're racist, and that's the way we like it."

In a statement, Chelsea said it had identified three people thanks to witness reports. The club said it was still investigating.

"If it is deemed there is sufficient evidence of their involvement in the incident, the club will issue banning orders for life," Chelsea said.

