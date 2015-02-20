Top Stories: Iraq Plans Attack Against ISIS; West Coast Port Dispute

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S.: Major Offensive Planned Against ISIS In Mosul This Spring.

-- At Baseball's Spring Training, Giants' Bochy Has Heart Surgery.

-- U.S. West Coast Port Dispute Forces Shippers To Find Alternatives.

And here are more early headlines:

Another "Polar Vortex" Keeps The East In Icy Grip. ( Washington Post)

Steelworkers Reject Oil Refinery Contract Offer, Strike Continues. ( Bloomberg)

Report: Iran, U.S. To Resume Nuclear Talks Today. ( CNN)

Fire In Netherlands Injures At Least 40 People. ( Reuters)

Swiss Train Crash Injures Dozens Of People. ( Sky News)

BP Will Still Face Potential For Maximum Fine For Gulf Spill. ( Reuters)

Les Paul Guitar Auctioned For $335,000 To Owner Of Indianapolis Colts. ( Washington Post)

San Diego, Oakland Consider Sharing NFL Stadium Near Los Angeles. ( Los Angeles Times)

