Top Stories: ISIS Militant ID'd; Ukraine Pulls Back Weapons
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- ISIS Man Who Beheaded Prisoners Identified As London Man.
-- Ukraine Starts Withdrawing Heavy Weapons From Front Lines.
And here are more early headlines:
Winter Storm Leaves Snow In South, Heads For Mid-Atlantic. ( AccuWeather)
Iraqi Kurds Press ISIS As More Christians Flee Militants. ( Reuters)
Attorney General Nominee Lynch Expected To Get Senate Panel Backing. ( New York Times)
3 White Mississippi Men Sentenced To Federal Prison In Racial Slaying. ( AP)
Death Toll Rises From Snowy Afghan Avalanches. ( DAWN)
Former Guatemalan President Freed From U.S. Prison, Served For Bribery. ( Globe & Mail)
Mexican Man Killed By Wash. Police Was Shot At Least 5 Times. ( NBC)
Phone, Web Service Restored To Northern Arizona After Cable Cut. ( AzCentral)
Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Auctioning Personal Items. ( Toronto Star)
