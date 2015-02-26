Top Stories: ISIS Militant ID'd; Ukraine Pulls Back Weapons

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- ISIS Man Who Beheaded Prisoners Identified As London Man.

-- Ukraine Starts Withdrawing Heavy Weapons From Front Lines.

And here are more early headlines:

Winter Storm Leaves Snow In South, Heads For Mid-Atlantic. ( AccuWeather)

Iraqi Kurds Press ISIS As More Christians Flee Militants. ( Reuters)

Attorney General Nominee Lynch Expected To Get Senate Panel Backing. ( New York Times)

3 White Mississippi Men Sentenced To Federal Prison In Racial Slaying. ( AP)

Death Toll Rises From Snowy Afghan Avalanches. ( DAWN)

Former Guatemalan President Freed From U.S. Prison, Served For Bribery. ( Globe & Mail)

Mexican Man Killed By Wash. Police Was Shot At Least 5 Times. ( NBC)

Phone, Web Service Restored To Northern Arizona After Cable Cut. ( AzCentral)

Former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Auctioning Personal Items. ( Toronto Star)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.