Top Stories: DHS Funding Ends Soon; More On 'Jihadi John'
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- The Past Of 'Jihadi John': Early Run-Ins And Radicalization.
-- Congress Will Vote On Homeland Security; Agency's Funding Ends Tonight.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama, Liberian President To Meet At White House Today. ( New Dawn Liberia)
U.S., Cuba To Hold 2nd Round Of Talks In Washington Today. ( USA Today)
Missouri GOP Gubernatorial Candidate May Have Taken His Life. ( St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
U.S. Atheist Blogger, Avijit Roy, Hacked To Death In India. ( Time)
Walker Says He Can Face ISIS Because He's Faced Labor Protesters. ( Wisconsin State Journal)
No Charges Yet Filed Against Driver In Calif. Truck-Train Crash. ( OC Register)
Tuskegee Airman, Col. Paul Green, Dies At 91. ( AP)
China Imposes 1 Year Ban Of African Ivory Imports. ( UPI)
Earl Lloyd, 1st Black NBA Player, Dies. ( ESPN)
