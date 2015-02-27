Top Stories: DHS Funding Ends Soon; More On 'Jihadi John'

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- The Past Of 'Jihadi John': Early Run-Ins And Radicalization.

-- Congress Will Vote On Homeland Security; Agency's Funding Ends Tonight.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama, Liberian President To Meet At White House Today. ( New Dawn Liberia)

U.S., Cuba To Hold 2nd Round Of Talks In Washington Today. ( USA Today)

Missouri GOP Gubernatorial Candidate May Have Taken His Life. ( St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

U.S. Atheist Blogger, Avijit Roy, Hacked To Death In India. ( Time)

Walker Says He Can Face ISIS Because He's Faced Labor Protesters. ( Wisconsin State Journal)

No Charges Yet Filed Against Driver In Calif. Truck-Train Crash. ( OC Register)

Tuskegee Airman, Col. Paul Green, Dies At 91. ( AP)

China Imposes 1 Year Ban Of African Ivory Imports. ( UPI)

Earl Lloyd, 1st Black NBA Player, Dies. ( ESPN)

