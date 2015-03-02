© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ben Franklin's Famous 'Liberty, Safety' Quote Lost Its Context In 21st Century

Published March 2, 2015 at 4:15 PM EST

Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." That quote often comes up in the context of new technology and concerns about government surveillance. Benjamin Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the editor of Lawfare, tells NPR's Robert Siegel that it wasn't originally meant to mean what people think.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered