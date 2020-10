Top Stories: Iraqi Troops Attack ISIS; Supreme Court On Redistricting

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraq Launches Effort To Retake Tikrit From ISIS Fighters.

-- Supreme Court To Weigh Power Of Redistricting Commissions.

-- Nurse Treated For Ebola To Sue Texas Hospital.

And here are more early headlines:

Kerry, Lavrov Meeting In Geneva, As Shaky Ukraine Truce Continues. ( BBC)

L.A. Officers Fatally Shoot Homeless Man. ( Los Angeles Times)

No Injuries In New Calif. Train Crash Near Site Of Last Week's Crash. ( OC Register)

North Korea Fires Short Range Missiles As U.S., South Korea Hold Exercises. ( Bloomberg)

Bangladeshi Police Arrest Suspect In Hacking Death Of Blogger. ( CNN)

February, 2015 Coldest Month Ever For Some Northeast Cities. ( NBC)

Spacecraft To Reach Dwarf Planet Ceres In Asteroid Belt This Week. ( Space.com)

