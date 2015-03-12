Top Stories: Battle For Tikrit; Astronauts Return Safely
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Iraqi Force Makes More Gains Toward Taking Tikrit From ISIS.
-- Space Station Astronauts Make Safe Landing In Kazakhstan.
-- Researchers Think There's A Warm Ocean On Enceladus.
And here are more early headlines:
Wintry Mix, Snow Predicted For Northeast This Weekend. ( AccuWeather)
Utah Lawmakers Pass Anti-Discrimination Bill Protecting LGBT People. ( Deseret News)
Uber, Lyft Cases Over Drivers' Status Will Go To Juries. ( PCWorld)
Coalitions Blame U.N. Security Council For Failing Syrian Civilians. ( BBC)
Fire Put Out At Torrance, Calif. Oil Refinery; 2nd In A Month. ( Reuters)
Previous Champ, Jeff King, Holds Iditarod Sled Dog Lead. ()
"Breaking Bad" Creator: Stop Throwing Pizzas On N.M. House. ( KRQE)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.