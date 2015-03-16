Top Stories: Putin Surfaces; Presidential Candidates Eye 2016

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia's Putin: 'Life Would Be Too Dull Without Rumors.'

-- Spring Training Has Begun - For Baseball And For Candidates.

And here are more early headlines:

With 2 Weeks Till Deadline, Iran Nuclear Talks Resume. ( Washington Post)

GOP Prepares To Lay Out Budget Plans This Week. ( New York Times)

More U.S. Aid Workers Checked For Ebola After Working In West Africa. ( Wall Street Journal)

Suicide Bombers Attack 2 Pakistani Churches, Killing Several. ( Los Angeles Times)

U.S. Diplomat Detained In Congo With Democracy Activists. ( Reuters)

It's Official: Boston Sets Record For Snowfall. ( Boston Herald)

Iditarod Mushers Well Over Halfway Through Race. ( Iditarod.com)

Scores Of Ill Sea Lion Pups Washing Ashore In Southern California. ( KNBC-TV)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.